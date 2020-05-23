Arizona State Retirement System Sells 79,549 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) by 58.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 79,549 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 28,847,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,293,000 after buying an additional 3,472,697 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $156,614,000. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC raised its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 5,139,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,960,000 after buying an additional 1,696,210 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,547,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,373,000 after buying an additional 166,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,944,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,051,000 after buying an additional 345,169 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PK stock opened at $9.39 on Friday. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 12-month low of $3.99 and a 12-month high of $29.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.94 and its 200 day moving average is $17.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 2.05.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.33). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 17.17%. The company had revenue of $599.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Park Hotels & Resorts news, Director Thomas A. Natelli purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.34 per share, for a total transaction of $55,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,010.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas J. Baltimore, Jr. purchased 78,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.52 per share, for a total transaction of $976,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 744,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,326,686.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 94,000 shares of company stock worth $1,181,156 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Park Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.42.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

