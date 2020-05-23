Arizona State Retirement System Acquires New Position in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE)

Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 49,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 25,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,827,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 265,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 33,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 68,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays downgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.40.

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $9.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc has a 52-week low of $4.48 and a 52-week high of $16.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.53 and a 200 day moving average of $12.97.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 18th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $238.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.39 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 10.91%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Hospitality REIT Inc will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.90 per share, for a total transaction of $59,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,211,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,522,419.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

