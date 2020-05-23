State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Makes New $613,000 Investment in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWS) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 68,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of News by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,476,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,961,000 after purchasing an additional 119,048 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of News by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,021,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,288,000 after purchasing an additional 67,347 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of News by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,710,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,813,000 after purchasing an additional 314,153 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of News in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,165,000. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of News in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,935,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NWS. BidaskClub upgraded shares of News from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of News from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th.

NWS opened at $11.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.44. News Corp has a fifty-two week low of $7.88 and a fifty-two week high of $15.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter. News had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a positive return on equity of 1.96%.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

