Benton Resources (CVE:BEX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.15

Shares of Benton Resources Inc (CVE:BEX) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 916150 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.07. The company has a current ratio of 13.31, a quick ratio of 10.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The company has a market cap of $9.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.87.

About Benton Resources (CVE:BEX)

Benton Resources Inc, a development stage company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, nickel, cobalt, platinum group, and other base metals. It owns interest in the Saganaga Lake/Q9 property located to the west of Thunder Bay, Ontario; the Abernethy property located to the southwest of Kenora, Ontario; and the Cape Ray property located in southwestern Newfoundland.

