Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) Shares Gap Down to $0.75

Heat Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:HTBX) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.77, but opened at $0.75. Heat Biologics shares last traded at $0.72, with a volume of 4,933,904 shares trading hands.

HTBX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Heat Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Heat Biologics in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.57 and its 200 day moving average is $0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.90 million during the quarter. Heat Biologics had a negative return on equity of 101.83% and a negative net margin of 633.58%. As a group, analysts forecast that Heat Biologics Inc will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Heat Biologics in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Heat Biologics in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Heat Biologics in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Heat Biologics by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 473,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 194,654 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Heat Biologics in the 1st quarter worth about $820,000. 4.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX)

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing approaches to activate and co-stimulate a patient's immune system against cancer in the United States. The company's T-cell activating platform (TCAP) produces therapies designed to turn immunologically cold tumors hot and be administered in combination with checkpoint inhibitors and other immuno-modulators to enhance clinical effectiveness.

