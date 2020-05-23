Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) Shares Gap Up to $2.41

Vuzix Corp (NASDAQ:VUZI)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.36, but opened at $2.41. Vuzix shares last traded at $2.49, with a volume of 566,196 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Alliance Global Partners lowered Vuzix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vuzix in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $82.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.87.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $1.71. Vuzix had a negative return on equity of 105.14% and a negative net margin of 373.05%. The business had revenue of $1.53 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VUZI. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vuzix in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Vuzix in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Vuzix in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vuzix by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 263,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 22,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vuzix by 21.4% in the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 873,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 153,820 shares during the last quarter. 15.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vuzix Company Profile (NASDAQ:VUZI)

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display devices in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company offers its products in the form of smart glasses and AR glasses. Its products include monocular smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; and blade smart sunglasses for applications ranging from basic text messaging and answering the phone to overlaying mapping directions, menus, weather, events, stock quotes, video conferencing, sports updates, social feeds, bio-metrics, and others.

