Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Short Interest Update

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,180,000 shares, a decrease of 7.1% from the April 30th total of 4,500,000 shares. Approximately 6.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

TEX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Terex in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Cfra cut shares of Terex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Terex from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Terex from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Terex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.40.

In related news, CFO John D. Sheehan bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.82 per share, for a total transaction of $238,200.00. Also, Director Andra Rush acquired 8,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.37 per share, for a total transaction of $199,462.95. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,719 shares in the company, valued at $390,723.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 57,144 shares of company stock worth $1,036,098 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terex in the fourth quarter valued at $353,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Terex by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 292,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,699,000 after buying an additional 73,900 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Terex in the fourth quarter worth $4,241,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Terex in the fourth quarter worth $21,811,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Terex by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 6,473 shares during the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TEX stock opened at $14.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.65. Terex has a fifty-two week low of $11.54 and a fifty-two week high of $33.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.62.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.30). Terex had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The business had revenue of $833.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.77 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Terex will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

