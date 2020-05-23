Ivanhoe Mines’ (IVPAF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their buy rating on shares of Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from $4.50 to $2.80 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

Ivanhoe Mines stock opened at $2.02 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.43. Ivanhoe Mines has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $3.46.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. The company explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, germanium, and lead deposits. Its projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located on the DRC's Copperbelt; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt, as well as explores Western Foreland project in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

