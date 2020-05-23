So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) in a research note released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $16.00.

SY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank started coverage on So-Young International in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on So-Young International from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. 86 Research raised So-Young International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut So-Young International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.65.

Get So-Young International alerts:

So-Young International stock opened at $9.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. So-Young International has a 1 year low of $8.03 and a 1 year high of $17.18. The company has a market cap of $991.39 million and a PE ratio of 87.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.69.

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.24). So-Young International had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $358.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.04 million. The business’s revenue was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SY. COMPOSITE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd bought a new stake in So-Young International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,037,000. Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in So-Young International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,722,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of So-Young International by 599.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,013,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,622 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of So-Young International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,028,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of So-Young International by 3,401,863.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 374,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,573,000 after acquiring an additional 374,205 shares in the last quarter. 25.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

So-Young International Company Profile

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for medical aesthetics and consumption healthcare services focusing on discretionary medical treatments. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures, and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment in the People's Republic of China and internationally.

Featured Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for So-Young International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for So-Young International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.