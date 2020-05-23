Chegg’s (CHGG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Northland Securities

Northland Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $70.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $60.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised Chegg from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Chegg from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. First Analysis raised Chegg from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, March 1st. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Chegg from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.04.

Shares of NYSE CHGG opened at $64.91 on Tuesday. Chegg has a one year low of $25.89 and a one year high of $67.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 7.93 and a quick ratio of 7.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 146.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.95.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.20. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 12.53% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $131.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chegg will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chegg news, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 35,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total value of $1,385,426.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 217,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,394,453.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. York sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $344,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,535 shares in the company, valued at $810,780.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 432,200 shares of company stock worth $21,538,742 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Chegg during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,309,211,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Chegg by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,494,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $549,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,087 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chegg by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 6,154,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932,189 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Chegg by 119.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,631,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Chegg by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,553,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,618,000 after purchasing an additional 23,052 shares during the last quarter.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

