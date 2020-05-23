Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity restated their buy rating on shares of Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a $26.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

RTRX has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays lowered Retrophin from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Retrophin from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub lowered Retrophin from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine lowered Retrophin from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Retrophin from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.71.

Shares of RTRX opened at $16.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 5.97 and a quick ratio of 5.88. Retrophin has a one year low of $8.98 and a one year high of $21.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $709.05 million, a P/E ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.44 and a 200 day moving average of $14.72.

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.70. Retrophin had a negative return on equity of 43.15% and a negative net margin of 57.01%. The company had revenue of $47.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.14 million. Analysts expect that Retrophin will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Laura Clague sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $60,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,500 shares in the company, valued at $337,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steve Aselage sold 4,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total value of $66,954.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 260,716 shares in the company, valued at $4,004,597.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,763 shares of company stock worth $301,706 over the last quarter. 4.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RTRX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Retrophin by 103.1% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Retrophin in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Retrophin in the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Retrophin in the first quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Retrophin in the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000.

Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.

