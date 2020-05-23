HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) in a report released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Rockwell Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rockwell Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rockwell Medical has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.67.

RMTI stock opened at $2.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $140.21 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.37. Rockwell Medical has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $4.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). Rockwell Medical had a negative net margin of 54.27% and a negative return on equity of 140.20%. The business had revenue of $15.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.71 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Medical will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMTI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Rockwell Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Rockwell Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Rockwell Medical by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 16,731 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, SkyOak Wealt LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $601,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Medical Company Profile

Rockwell Medical, Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis. The company offers Triferic, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores; and Calcitriol, an active vitamin D injection for the management of hypocalcemia in patients undergoing chronic hemodialysis.

