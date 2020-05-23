Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $10.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Niu Technologies is a provider of smart urban mobility solutions. It designs, manufactures and sells smart e-scooters. The company’s product portfolio consists of N, M and U with multiple models and specifications for consumer, delivery and sharing markets. Niu Technologies is based in Beijing, China. “

Get Niu Technologies alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NIU. BidaskClub raised Niu Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine raised Niu Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. TheStreet raised Niu Technologies from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Niu Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.67.

Niu Technologies stock opened at $10.05 on Tuesday. Niu Technologies has a 12-month low of $5.33 and a 12-month high of $10.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.46. The stock has a market cap of $747.09 million, a PE ratio of 35.89 and a beta of 0.96.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Niu Technologies had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $77.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.60 million. Research analysts forecast that Niu Technologies will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Niu Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Niu Technologies by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 7,084 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Niu Technologies by 6.7% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 41,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Niu Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,465,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Niu Technologies by 149.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 197,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 118,367 shares during the period. 11.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Niu Technologies Company Profile

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart e-scooters in the People's Republic of China. It offers N, M, and U series e-scooters with various models or specifications under the NIU brand name. The company sells and services its products through city partner system, as well as through own online store and third-party e-commerce platforms.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Niu Technologies (NIU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Niu Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Niu Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.