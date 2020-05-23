Investors Buy Large Volume of Tiffany & Co. Put Options (NYSE:TIF)

Posted by on May 23rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 7,361 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 904% compared to the average daily volume of 733 put options.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TIF shares. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tiffany & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 39,340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,258,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $921,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 235.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 710,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $94,969,000 after acquiring an additional 498,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

TIF opened at $125.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $127.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.40. Tiffany & Co. has a 1 year low of $78.60 and a 1 year high of $134.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.03.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.08. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tiffany & Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 19th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

About Tiffany & Co.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Tiffany & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiffany & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Fifth Third Bancorp Decreases Stock Holdings in Apache Co.
Fifth Third Bancorp Decreases Stock Holdings in Apache Co.
Mosaic Co Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp
Mosaic Co Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp
Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 1,000 Shares of Wendys Co
Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 1,000 Shares of Wendys Co
Fifth Third Bancorp Trims Position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust
Fifth Third Bancorp Trims Position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust
Fifth Third Bancorp Has $50,000 Holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc.
Fifth Third Bancorp Has $50,000 Holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc.
10,000 Shares in Chembio Diagnostics Inc Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp
10,000 Shares in Chembio Diagnostics Inc Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report