Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 56.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,134 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 9,332 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,448 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Institutional investors own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $101.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.55.

NASDAQ:COLM opened at $69.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.95. Columbia Sportswear has a 1-year low of $51.82 and a 1-year high of $109.44.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $568.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.75 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 14.34%. Columbia Sportswear’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.78, for a total value of $506,748.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,154,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,614,562.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,612 shares of company stock valued at $2,792,263. Insiders own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

