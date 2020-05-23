Aperio Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 140.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,078 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.09% of Columbia Property Trust worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CXP. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,828,720,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Columbia Property Trust by 12,315.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,865,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,813,000 after buying an additional 2,841,935 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Columbia Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $29,640,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Columbia Property Trust by 349.5% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,198,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,062,000 after buying an additional 931,902 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Columbia Property Trust by 20,003.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 577,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,085,000 after buying an additional 575,096 shares during the period. 82.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Columbia Property Trust alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on CXP shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.83.

In other news, CEO E Nelson Mills bought 21,056 shares of Columbia Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $184,240.00. Also, EVP Kevin A. Hoover bought 2,700 shares of Columbia Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.51 per share, for a total transaction of $52,677.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 54,754 shares of company stock worth $667,034. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CXP opened at $12.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.19. Columbia Property Trust has a one year low of $7.63 and a one year high of $22.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.22.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Columbia Property Trust had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $76.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.76%. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.00%.

Columbia Property Trust Profile

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.