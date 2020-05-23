Keystone Financial Planning Inc. Sells 291 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Keystone Financial Planning Inc. lessened its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,954 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 2.9% of Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 315,672,520 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $49,781,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,778 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,401,519 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,849,067,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771,223 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Microsoft by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,996,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,769,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,292 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $12,315,435,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 64,583,714 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,184,852,000 after purchasing an additional 199,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $208.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Griffin Securities lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.66.

MSFT opened at $183.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $173.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $119.01 and a 52 week high of $190.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,391.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

