Retirement Planning Group Raises Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Retirement Planning Group lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,362 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% during the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $183.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The company has a market cap of $1,391.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.12. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $119.01 and a 1-year high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MSFT. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer upgraded Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Microsoft from $174.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.66.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

