S. R. Schill & Associates Acquires 276 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

S. R. Schill & Associates lifted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,468 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.8% of S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $1,103,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. 71.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $183.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $173.97 and a 200 day moving average of $163.12. The company has a market cap of $1,391.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $119.01 and a 12-month high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MSFT. Griffin Securities lifted their price target on Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Microsoft from $199.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Microsoft from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.66.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

