ClariVest Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,560,936 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 218,118 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 7.4% of ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $246,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.5% during the first quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,286 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,085,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 37.6% during the first quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 25,567 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 6,992 shares in the last quarter. Private Vista LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 21.7% in the first quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 33,144 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,226,000 after acquiring an additional 5,910 shares in the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the first quarter worth about $497,000. Finally, Dohj LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 7.7% in the first quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 15,997 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. 71.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $183.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $173.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.12. The stock has a market cap of $1,391.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $119.01 and a one year high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MSFT. Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Cfra lifted their price target on Microsoft from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Griffin Securities lifted their price target on Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.66.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

