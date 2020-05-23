Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Cut by DeDora Capital Inc.

DeDora Capital Inc. cut its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,809 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 696 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 3.2% of DeDora Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, CXI Advisors bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $370.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Nomura Securities increased their price target on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Apple from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cascend Securities reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.00.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $318.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $285.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $285.23. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.27 and a 12 month high of $327.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $1,377.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.17.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

