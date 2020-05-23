American International Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,038 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Perficient worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRFT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Perficient during the 4th quarter valued at about $663,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 3,066.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,276 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 20,604 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 141,002 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $6,496,000 after acquiring an additional 25,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perficient during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,466,000. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PRFT shares. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Perficient from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. National Securities downgraded shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Perficient in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Perficient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of Perficient to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $33.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Perficient, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.88 and a 1-year high of $53.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.44.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Perficient had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $145.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Perficient, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 17,794 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $749,127.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 485,380 shares in the company, valued at $20,434,498. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 3,871 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $162,969.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 167,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,036,804.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,655 shares of company stock worth $3,734,792 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

