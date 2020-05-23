Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. cut its holdings in Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP) by 57.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 36,276 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Office Depot were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ODP. Anderson Fisher LLC grew its holdings in shares of Office Depot by 529.8% during the fourth quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 45,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 38,662 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Office Depot by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 609,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 294,600 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Office Depot by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,601,644 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 314,007 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Office Depot by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,189,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 182,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Office Depot by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 68,602 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 14,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ODP shares. ValuEngine lowered Office Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub raised Office Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on Office Depot in a report on Thursday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.60.

NASDAQ ODP opened at $2.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Office Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $2.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.31.

Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Office Depot had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Office Depot Inc will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Office Depot

Office Depot, Inc provides business services and supplies, products, and technology solutions. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, U.S.

