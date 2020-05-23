Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) Position Increased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) by 64.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 183,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,617 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.36% of Warrior Met Coal worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HCC. State Street Corp increased its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 12.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,420,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,251,000 after purchasing an additional 266,783 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 22.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 7,366 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the fourth quarter worth about $562,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the fourth quarter worth about $161,000.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

Shares of HCC opened at $14.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $727.09 million, a PE ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Warrior Met Coal Inc has a 52-week low of $9.46 and a 52-week high of $27.90.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.17). Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The business had revenue of $226.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. Warrior Met Coal’s revenue was down 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal Inc will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 4th. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is 3.62%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HCC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.