GalianoGoldInc . (GAU) and The Competition Head to Head Analysis

GalianoGoldInc . (NYSE: GAU) is one of 27 publicly-traded companies in the “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare GalianoGoldInc . to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for GalianoGoldInc . and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GalianoGoldInc . 0 0 1 0 3.00 GalianoGoldInc . Competitors 390 1118 1213 38 2.33

GalianoGoldInc . presently has a consensus price target of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 108.33%. As a group, “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies have a potential upside of 36.84%. Given GalianoGoldInc .’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe GalianoGoldInc . is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.3% of GalianoGoldInc . shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.0% of shares of all “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.7% of shares of all “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GalianoGoldInc . and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GalianoGoldInc . $161.92 million -$167.93 million 120.00 GalianoGoldInc . Competitors $1.76 billion $40.29 million 13.22

GalianoGoldInc .’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than GalianoGoldInc .. GalianoGoldInc . is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

GalianoGoldInc . has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GalianoGoldInc .’s rivals have a beta of 2.22, indicating that their average stock price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares GalianoGoldInc . and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GalianoGoldInc . N/A 15.29% 15.07% GalianoGoldInc . Competitors -10.38% 6.49% 2.34%

Summary

GalianoGoldInc . rivals beat GalianoGoldInc . on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About GalianoGoldInc .

Asanko Gold, Inc. is an exploration company. It engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resources in West Ghana. The company was founded by Ivan James Bebek and Shawn Kristen Wallace on September 23, 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

