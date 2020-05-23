GalianoGoldInc . (GAU) and The Competition Head to Head Analysis

GalianoGoldInc . (NYSE: GAU) is one of 27 publicly-traded companies in the “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare GalianoGoldInc . to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for GalianoGoldInc . and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|GalianoGoldInc .
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3.00
|GalianoGoldInc . Competitors
|390
|1118
|1213
|38
|2.33
Insider and Institutional Ownership
45.3% of GalianoGoldInc . shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.0% of shares of all “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.7% of shares of all “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares GalianoGoldInc . and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|GalianoGoldInc .
|$161.92 million
|-$167.93 million
|120.00
|GalianoGoldInc . Competitors
|$1.76 billion
|$40.29 million
|13.22
GalianoGoldInc .’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than GalianoGoldInc .. GalianoGoldInc . is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Risk & Volatility
GalianoGoldInc . has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GalianoGoldInc .’s rivals have a beta of 2.22, indicating that their average stock price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Profitability
This table compares GalianoGoldInc . and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|GalianoGoldInc .
|N/A
|15.29%
|15.07%
|GalianoGoldInc . Competitors
|-10.38%
|6.49%
|2.34%
Summary
GalianoGoldInc . rivals beat GalianoGoldInc . on 7 of the 13 factors compared.
About GalianoGoldInc .
Asanko Gold, Inc. is an exploration company. It engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resources in West Ghana. The company was founded by Ivan James Bebek and Shawn Kristen Wallace on September 23, 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Receive News & Ratings for GalianoGoldInc . Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GalianoGoldInc . and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.