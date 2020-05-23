Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires Shares of 16,220 EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 16,220 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EQT. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in EQT by 196.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,027 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of EQT by 932.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of EQT by 160.9% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

EQT stock opened at $13.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.37. EQT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.21 and a fifty-two week high of $19.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.29.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $963.18 million. EQT had a positive return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 36.06%. EQT’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on EQT. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on EQT from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. TD Securities upped their price target on EQT from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Tudor Pickering lowered EQT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on EQT from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. EQT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.68.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

