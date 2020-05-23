Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Purchases Shares of 23,233 Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 23,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $2,179,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $1,406,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $123,961,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Institutional investors own 72.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DHC. ValuEngine raised shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.30.

Diversified Healthcare Trust stock opened at $2.87 on Friday. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $10.21. The company has a market capitalization of $737.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.09.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.24). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $442.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.46 million. Analysts forecast that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.05%.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (Nasdaq: DHC) is a healthcare Real Estate Investment Trust, or REIT, which owns office buildings leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics and biotech laboratory tenants; senior living communities; as well as wellness centers.

