Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Stock Position in Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in shares of Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) by 62.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,829 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Equitable were worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EQH. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Equitable during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Equitable during the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in Equitable during the 1st quarter worth $136,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Equitable in the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on EQH. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Equitable from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Equitable in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Equitable from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Equitable from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

Shares of EQH opened at $17.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.84, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.25. Equitable Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $9.89 and a 52-week high of $27.30.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $12.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings Inc will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.37%.

In other news, Director Daniel G. Kaye bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.74 per share, for a total transaction of $47,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,474 shares in the company, valued at $338,000.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George Stansfield purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.41 per share, with a total value of $26,025.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,050. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 59,475 shares of company stock valued at $868,606 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

