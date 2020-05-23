American International Group Inc. Has $614,000 Stock Position in Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP) by 26.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 374,174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 137,937 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Office Depot were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anderson Fisher LLC raised its holdings in Office Depot by 529.8% in the 4th quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 45,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 38,662 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in Office Depot by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 609,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 294,600 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Office Depot by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,601,644 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after acquiring an additional 314,007 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Office Depot by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,189,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 182,400 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Office Depot by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 68,602 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 14,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ODP shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Office Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Office Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on shares of Office Depot in a report on Thursday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Office Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.60.

Shares of ODP opened at $2.27 on Friday. Office Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $2.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.94 and its 200-day moving average is $2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Office Depot had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Office Depot Inc will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Office Depot, Inc provides business services and supplies, products, and technology solutions. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, U.S.

