Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,146 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 643 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Apple by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,753,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,102,083,000 after acquiring an additional 221,800 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $4,730,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Apple by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,568,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $754,128,000 after acquiring an additional 49,316 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Apple by 2,180.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA grew its holdings in Apple by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 16,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,713,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares during the period. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple stock opened at $318.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $285.29 and its 200-day moving average is $285.23. The company has a market cap of $1,377.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.27 and a 12 month high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $345.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price (down previously from $370.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Nomura Securities upped their target price on Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. New Street Research raised Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $243.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.00.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.