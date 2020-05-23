UBS Group AG Sells 32,754 Shares of National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI)

UBS Group AG cut its position in shares of National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,754 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $4,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of National Health Investors by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of National Health Investors by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of National Health Investors by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 73,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,982,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of National Health Investors by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

In other National Health Investors news, Director W Andrew Adams acquired 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.16 per share, for a total transaction of $976,320.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 759,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,473,789.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D. Eric Mendelsohn sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $362,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,008,708.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 29,576 shares of company stock valued at $1,096,421. Company insiders own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NHI stock opened at $52.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.85. National Health Investors Inc has a 1-year low of $31.37 and a 1-year high of $91.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.81 and a 200 day moving average of $71.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 12.05 and a quick ratio of 12.05.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 57.16%. The business had revenue of $83.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that National Health Investors Inc will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NHI shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on National Health Investors from $82.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on National Health Investors from $77.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on National Health Investors from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Mizuho cut National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine cut National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Health Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.57.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

