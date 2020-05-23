American International Group Inc. Sells 2,141 Shares of Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,141 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Coherus Biosciences were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 378.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 192.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 4,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Coherus Biosciences from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

In other Coherus Biosciences news, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 5,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $87,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have sold 11,428 shares of company stock worth $187,969 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

CHRS stock opened at $17.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Coherus Biosciences Inc has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $23.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.91.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. Coherus Biosciences had a net margin of 33.42% and a return on equity of 190.82%. The business had revenue of $116.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Coherus Biosciences Inc will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Coherus Biosciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

