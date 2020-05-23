Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Docusign were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Docusign during the fourth quarter worth about $78,985,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Docusign during the fourth quarter worth about $70,156,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Docusign by 126.3% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,425,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,610,000 after purchasing an additional 795,212 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Docusign by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 767,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,901,000 after purchasing an additional 357,875 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Docusign by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,019,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,776,000 after purchasing an additional 263,797 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOCU opened at $133.00 on Friday. Docusign Inc has a fifty-two week low of $43.13 and a fifty-two week high of $136.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.72. The company has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.71 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. Docusign had a negative net margin of 21.39% and a negative return on equity of 27.13%. The company had revenue of $274.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Docusign Inc will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Docusign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $916,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 447,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,539,233.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total transaction of $153,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 477,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,736,009.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 798,642 shares of company stock valued at $67,997,755 in the last quarter. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on DOCU. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Docusign to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Docusign from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Docusign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Docusign from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Docusign from $77.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.31.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

