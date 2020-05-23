American International Group Inc. Cuts Stake in GCP Applied Technologies Inc (NYSE:GCP)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in GCP Applied Technologies Inc (NYSE:GCP) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,182 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of GCP Applied Technologies worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies in the first quarter worth $88,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,846 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. 73.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GCP Applied Technologies stock opened at $19.13 on Friday. GCP Applied Technologies Inc has a one year low of $14.24 and a one year high of $27.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.09 and its 200 day moving average is $20.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 51.70 and a beta of 0.70.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. GCP Applied Technologies had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $216.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. GCP Applied Technologies’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GCP Applied Technologies Inc will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GCP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised GCP Applied Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine cut GCP Applied Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut GCP Applied Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd.

About GCP Applied Technologies

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and engineered systems under the VERIFI and DUCTILCRETE brands; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

