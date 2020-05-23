Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) Shares Acquired by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) by 39.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Palomar were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Palomar in the 4th quarter valued at about $332,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Palomar by 65.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 39,790 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Palomar by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 45,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Palomar during the fourth quarter worth about $5,382,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Palomar during the first quarter worth about $4,518,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLMR opened at $61.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.60. Palomar Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $22.40 and a 52 week high of $65.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.12.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.11. Palomar had a net margin of 28.53% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $38.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Palomar Holdings Inc will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PLMR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Palomar from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Palomar from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Palomar from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.14.

In other news, President Heath A. Fisher sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $547,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 321,198 shares in the company, valued at $17,592,014.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Heath A. Fisher sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $225,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 311,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,041,253.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,178,392 shares of company stock valued at $71,636,555 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

