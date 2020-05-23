BlackRock Inc. Cuts Holdings in SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in shares of SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,456,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243,538 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.12% of SVMK worth $114,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SVMK. Capital International Investors grew its position in SVMK by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,876,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,361,000 after acquiring an additional 971,269 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA grew its position in SVMK by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 2,411,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,085,000 after acquiring an additional 791,290 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in SVMK by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,373,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,406,000 after acquiring an additional 38,942 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in SVMK by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,060,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,820,000 after acquiring an additional 270,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in SVMK by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,732,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,956,000 after acquiring an additional 131,120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

SVMK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded SVMK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. BidaskClub upgraded SVMK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of SVMK in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of SVMK in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of SVMK in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.57.

In other news, President Thomas E. Hale sold 72,253 shares of SVMK stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $1,438,557.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Dharti Patel sold 1,429 shares of SVMK stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $27,908.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 161,374 shares of company stock valued at $3,109,227 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SVMK opened at $19.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. SVMK Inc has a 1 year low of $9.35 and a 1 year high of $22.27. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.07 and a beta of 1.44.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. SVMK had a negative net margin of 24.56% and a negative return on equity of 26.88%. The firm had revenue of $88.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SVMK Inc will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories.

