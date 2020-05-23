Rhumbline Advisers Increases Position in SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,127,834 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,897 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.30% of SLM worth $8,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLM. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in SLM during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in SLM by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,449 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in SLM during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SLM by 5,099.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,695 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 7,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in SLM during the first quarter valued at $73,000. 97.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of SLM from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of SLM from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SLM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of SLM in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of SLM from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

SLM stock opened at $7.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 4.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. SLM Corp has a 12-month low of $5.60 and a 12-month high of $12.32.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.09). SLM had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 29.22%. The company had revenue of $400.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SLM Corp will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. SLM’s payout ratio is 9.45%.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

