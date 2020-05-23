Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Holdings in Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in shares of Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE) by 0.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 338,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,153 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $51,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 61,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,399,000 after purchasing an additional 19,512 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 133,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,341,000 after purchasing an additional 5,969 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ferrari during the 1st quarter worth about $1,393,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 35.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ferrari stock opened at $158.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.42 billion, a PE ratio of 38.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.39. Ferrari NV has a 12 month low of $127.73 and a 12 month high of $180.95.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 21st were given a dividend of $1.2351 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Ferrari’s previous annual dividend of $1.17. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ferrari from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Ferrari from $205.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Ferrari from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Ferrari from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ferrari has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.82.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

