Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,676,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 277,637 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $47,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,251,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $482,596,000 after buying an additional 1,828,877 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,456,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $448,487,000 after buying an additional 90,964 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,717,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $288,105,000 after buying an additional 615,450 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,448,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $233,626,000 after buying an additional 297,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshfield Associates raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 5,019,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $215,276,000 after purchasing an additional 670,999 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $28.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.22. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $20.93 and a one year high of $48.32.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 19.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.28, for a total transaction of $2,428,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,247,433.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Grandisson acquired 23,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.37 per share, for a total transaction of $619,695.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 25,500 shares of company stock worth $665,575. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

ACGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Arch Capital Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.73.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

