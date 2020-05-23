Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 803,333 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 73.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,029 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 803,333 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Textron were worth $7,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 20,103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 17,756 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. 83.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TXT opened at $26.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.07. Textron Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.26 and a fifty-two week high of $54.24.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Textron had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Research analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.14%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TXT shares. Citigroup cut shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Textron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays lowered shares of Textron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 20th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Textron in a report on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Textron from $51.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Textron currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.90.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

