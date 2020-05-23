Passage Bio (NASDAQ:ORIC) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Passage Bio (NASDAQ:ORIC) in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

ORIC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup started coverage on Passage Bio in a research report on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Passage Bio in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.60.

Shares of NASDAQ ORIC opened at $29.04 on Tuesday. Passage Bio has a 52 week low of $24.26 and a 52 week high of $34.70.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:ORIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported ($4.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($4.20). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Passage Bio will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Passage Bio news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc purchased 281,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $7,222,500.00.

About Passage Bio

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

