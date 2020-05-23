Stifel Nicolaus Increases Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Price Target to $100.00

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $94.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on VAC. Nomura reduced their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $136.00 to $109.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $124.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $118.00 to $114.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $119.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $102.43.

Shares of VAC stock opened at $90.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 2.44. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a twelve month low of $30.10 and a twelve month high of $131.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.17.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 3.13%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club brands, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

