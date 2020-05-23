JMP Securities Lowers Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target to $1,001.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price trimmed by JMP Securities from $1,020.00 to $1,001.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TSLA. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Tesla from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $555.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tesla from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $380.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a sell rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a sell rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $559.74.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $816.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $706.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $562.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -917.84 and a beta of 1.15. Tesla has a 12-month low of $176.99 and a 12-month high of $968.99.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.60. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. The business’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.90) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $827.00, for a total transaction of $124,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,206,164. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 2,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.00, for a total transaction of $1,945,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,059,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,725 shares of company stock valued at $4,575,306 in the last three months. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the first quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5.6% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,289 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,771,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 106.6% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 44,183 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $23,152,000 after buying an additional 22,797 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Elephas Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the first quarter worth $20,109,000. 52.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

