Loop Capital Downgrades Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) to Hold

Loop Capital downgraded shares of Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Loop Capital currently has $120.00 target price on the entertainment giant’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of a number of other reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Walt Disney from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Argus cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet cut Walt Disney from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a $114.00 price target on Walt Disney and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $126.58.

DIS stock opened at $118.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.09. The company has a market cap of $212.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.87, a P/E/G ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.08. Walt Disney has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sculati Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,082 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 7,879 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 23,806 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 129.4% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 8,522 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 4,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 140.7% in the 1st quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

