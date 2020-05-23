Julie Silcock Acquires 50,000 Shares of Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (NYSE:OSG) Stock

Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (NYSE:OSG) Director Julie Silcock purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.01 per share, for a total transaction of $100,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 225,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,599.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Julie Silcock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 19th, Julie Silcock purchased 96,874 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.99 per share, for a total transaction of $192,779.26.

NYSE OSG opened at $2.24 on Friday. Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.68 million, a PE ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.06.

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 13th. The transportation company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $98.43 million for the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 10.18%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Overseas Shipholding Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Overseas Shipholding Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,654,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,567,000 after buying an additional 61,906 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Overseas Shipholding Group by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,059,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,737,000 after buying an additional 209,633 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Overseas Shipholding Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,110,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after buying an additional 56,413 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Overseas Shipholding Group by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,017,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after buying an additional 182,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Overseas Shipholding Group by 9.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 876,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after buying an additional 75,998 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Overseas Shipholding Group Company Profile

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States. At December 31, 2018, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 900,000 deadweight tons.

