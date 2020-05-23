Richard H. Puckett Purchases 5,000 Shares of Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) Stock

Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) Director Richard H. Puckett acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.98 per share, for a total transaction of $114,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,339.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

TRMK stock opened at $22.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.12. Trustmark Corp has a 12 month low of $20.26 and a 12 month high of $36.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.97.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.50 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 19.11%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Trustmark Corp will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.55%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TRMK. BidaskClub lowered shares of Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Trustmark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 34,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 165,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,709,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

