CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CASI) CEO Buys $225,151.65 in Stock

Posted by on May 23rd, 2020

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CASI) CEO Wei-Wu He bought 86,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.61 per share, for a total transaction of $225,151.65. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,827,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,770,200.43. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Wei-Wu He also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, May 18th, Wei-Wu He bought 438,932 shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $899,810.60.
  • On Friday, March 27th, Wei-Wu He bought 6,880 shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.09 per share, for a total transaction of $14,379.20.
  • On Wednesday, March 25th, Wei-Wu He purchased 196,398 shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.94 per share, for a total transaction of $381,012.12.
  • On Thursday, March 19th, Wei-Wu He purchased 234,488 shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.57 per share, for a total transaction of $368,146.16.
  • On Tuesday, March 17th, Wei-Wu He purchased 264,192 shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $396,288.00.

NASDAQ CASI opened at $2.69 on Friday. CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $3.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.52.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.79 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellesley Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8,142 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 84.0% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 18,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 8,484 shares during the period. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price target (down previously from $7.00) on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops pharmaceutical products and various therapeutics in China, the United States, and internationally. The company's product pipeline includes EVOMELA, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection primarily for use as a high-dose conditioning treatment prior to hematopoietic progenitor cell transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI)

