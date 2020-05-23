Insider Selling: Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) Insider Sells 3,583 Shares of Stock

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) insider Christopher Bowden sold 3,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $179,185.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGIO opened at $52.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 8.41 and a quick ratio of 8.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.83. Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $27.77 and a 1 year high of $54.68.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.67) by $1.08. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 63.85% and a negative net margin of 205.20%. The business had revenue of $87.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.59) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 188.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 551.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 146.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. 98.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGIO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.08.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

