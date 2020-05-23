Claudio Tuozzolo Sells 3,283 Shares of Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) Stock

Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) VP Claudio Tuozzolo sold 3,283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total transaction of $196,224.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,399,825.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Claudio Tuozzolo also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vicor alerts:

On Friday, May 8th, Claudio Tuozzolo sold 4,178 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total transaction of $226,614.72.

Shares of VICR stock opened at $58.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.81. Vicor Corp has a 52 week low of $26.50 and a 52 week high of $60.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 307.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.09). Vicor had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $63.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.30 million. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vicor Corp will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VICR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vicor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Vicor from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Vicor from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Vicor in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.80.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VICR. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vicor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,920,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 157.4% in the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 259,882 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,575,000 after buying an additional 158,926 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vicor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,500,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Vicor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,814,000. Finally, Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of Vicor in the first quarter worth approximately $4,111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.96% of the company’s stock.

About Vicor

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power worldwide. It operates through Brick Business Unit, VI Chip, and Picor segments. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters and configurable products; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

Further Reading: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.