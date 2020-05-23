Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Reaches New 52-Week High at $267.38

Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $267.38 and last traded at $266.75, with a volume of 1228734 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $258.38.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LULU. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $261.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $264.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.88.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $219.58 and its 200-day moving average is $222.18. The stock has a market cap of $34.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.16, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.03. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 39.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 35,489 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.60, for a total transaction of $7,899,851.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,455.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 37,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total transaction of $7,899,239.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,708.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 729,946 shares of company stock worth $140,796,220. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 150 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 154 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

